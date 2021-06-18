Connect with us

It's Father's Day on Sunday - Help your Father Win a Free Spa Date by Writing a Compelling Story About Him

Published

3 hours ago

 on

 

Hey BellaNaijarians, it’s Father’s Day this Sunday!

Fatherhood is a journey, one men never graduate from. It is an expedition of no return, and a bumpy road that requires much perseverance and resilience. A father’s love for his children is unparalleled and they ride and grind hard for us daily.

That’s why this Sunday, June 20, 2021, we are celebrating our fathers by writing lovely things about them. It doesn’t end with words, one lucky father will be treated to a free spa date with ORÍKÌ Spa. Awesome? We know!

What do you have to do? Simply write a compelling story about your father and send it to [email protected] with the subject: BN Tell Your Father’s Story before 9am WAT on the 20th of June.

Tell us how awesome your father is, the cool moments you’ve shared, the crazy times you’ve had, your relationship with him growing up, the lessons you’ve learned from him, and so on. In short, celebrate your father how you know best.

The person with the most compelling story gets to win the ORíKì’s Gentlemen’s Retreat package for their father, and this comprises of:

  • 60 min Swedish Massage
  • Steam Bath
  • Deluxe Pedicure
  • Hot Steam Towel Treatment
  • Sugar Scrub for Feet and Calves

Celebrate your father and put a smile on his face this season. After all, fathers need pampering too.

