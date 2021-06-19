Connect with us

Celebrate Father’s Day at IBOM ICON Hotel and Golf Resort | Click for a 10% Discount

It's Father's Day on Sunday - Help your Father Win a Free Spa Date by Writing a Compelling Story About Him

Davido storms Hustle & Bustle Nightclub in Abuja this Sunday

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hauwa Ojeifo of She Writes Woman set to Give Opening Address at the 14th United Nations COSP

Hennessy hosts Exclusive Celebration of its 100th year in Nigeria

The Macallan Mastery launches with the best fine dining experience in Lagos

Betty Irabor partners with UT Finance for "Your Wellbeing & Your Finance" - Register Now

#TheArtistAndHisMuse2021: All the #AsoEbiBella Guests at Toyin Lawani & Segun Wealth's Traditional Wedding

Here's How YOU can Dine with UFC Champ Kamaru Usman this Sunday in Lagos

Published

8 mins ago

 on

Looking for a great way to dine with dad? Celebrate Father’s Day at IBOM ICON Hotel and Golf Resort with a Special Father’s Day Sunday brunch. Treat your dad this Father’s Day to a beautiful scenery and relaxation with sumptuous meals that have been specially created by our expert chefs. The menu is great for families and guests to take advantage of and enjoy the special day celebrating fathers.

IBOM ICON Hotel and Golf Resort will make the day extra special with entertainment by Uncle Chico & Crew, Lady Willa’s Band and DJ BoBo. Highlight of the day will be cake cutting event and champagne popping.

The special Father’s Day Sunday Brunch takes place on Sunday June 20th at the exquisite Vista Restaurant and begins at 11am. Fathers will enjoy a discount of 10% on their meals on that day.

Head, Sales and Marketing, IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort, Daniel Lordis, stated the resort’s special Father’s Day Sunday Brunch is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate fathers by creating an atmosphere of relaxation, merrymaking and entertainment on their special day.

Date: Sunday June 20th 2021
Time: from 11AM
Discount for Fathers: 10%
Venue: Vista Restaurant, IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort, Uyo
Terms & Conditions Apply

Sponsored Content

