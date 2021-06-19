Celebrate Father’s Day at IBOM ICON Hotel and Golf Resort | Click for a 10% Discount

Looking for a great way to dine with dad? Celebrate Father’s Day at IBOM ICON Hotel and Golf Resort with a Special Father’s Day Sunday brunch. Treat your dad this Father’s Day to a beautiful scenery and relaxation with sumptuous meals that have been specially created by our expert chefs. The menu is great for families and guests to take advantage of and enjoy the special day celebrating fathers.

IBOM ICON Hotel and Golf Resort will make the day extra special with entertainment by Uncle Chico & Crew, Lady Willa’s Band and DJ BoBo. Highlight of the day will be cake cutting event and champagne popping.

The special Father’s Day Sunday Brunch takes place on Sunday June 20th at the exquisite Vista Restaurant and begins at 11am. Fathers will enjoy a discount of 10% on their meals on that day.

Head, Sales and Marketing, IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort, Daniel Lordis, stated the resort’s special Father’s Day Sunday Brunch is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate fathers by creating an atmosphere of relaxation, merrymaking and entertainment on their special day.

Date: Sunday June 20th 2021

Time: from 11AM

Discount for Fathers: 10%

Venue: Vista Restaurant, IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort, Uyo

Terms & Conditions Apply

_______________________________________________________

Sponsored Content