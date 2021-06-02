Geely Nigeria just launched a powerful new SUV - Coolray...Your Faves Mercy, Nengi, Osita Iheme, Cubana Chief Priest like it

What does it take to get BBNaija alums Nengi Hampson and Mercy Eke in the same room as Nollywood superstar Osita Iheme (Pawpaw), nightlife celebrity Cubana Chief Priest and footballer star Emmanuel Emenike in the same space? This dynamic group were all present for the grand launch of Geely Nigeria’s high-tech and powerful SUV – The Geely Coolray.

The stylish launch took place at Geely’s ultra-modern showroom at Victoria Island, Lagos last week and it was an event to remember.

From the fashion statements of the guests to the look and feel of the event – everything was on point!

After the introduction of guests by the host, National Brand Manager of Mikano Motors, Ralph Haidar, he took the stage to share interesting facts about the Coolray offer – a 150,000km or 5 years warranty, easy financing options, and trusted after-sales services.



Finally, hostesses waved race flags as the exceptional Coolray drove in on a race track, to the centre of the hall. Simply stunning!

Let’s tell you about the Coolray

The premium SUV has got a compact, sporty and powerful look outside, but inside it is comfy, and loaded with tech that would make you feel like an excited kid. The Sport Plus trim has a fully automatic parking assistant – handsfree! It also has a 10.25-inch full HD touchscreen where you can connect your device, control the AC, make calls, see a 3D version of your car from the 360-degree camera, etc.

In closing, the chairman, Mikano International, Mofid Karameh shared the key value points associated with buying a Geely Nigeria car.

Mikano remains committed to delivering premium products and services in the automotive industry to Nigerians, which is evident in the setting up of its state-of-the-art auto-assembly plant at the Karameh Industrial City.

The Coolray joins the Emgrand 7 and X7 Sport in Nigeria.

Welcome exceptional technology and exceptional power. Welcome the Geely Coolray.

Visit www.geely.ng for more information.

