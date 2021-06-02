Connect with us

RIG Nation launches RIG Lagos Apostolic Centre

There’s very exciting news coming from the RIG Nation HQ. The Tomi Arayomi-led ministry is opening its Lagos center under its RIG Africa division, with an inaugural service on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Grace Gardens, Plot 4 Bisola Durosimi-Etti Drive, Lekki Phase 1 at 5PM.

RIG which stands for Restoring Issachar’s Generation is an apostolic and prophetic movement with established branches in the UK, US and Asia that is bringing the authenticity and integrity of the prophetic and its power to this generation, through a revival and a reawakening of the true sons of God to the prophetic and apostolic mandate given by God. At the core of the RIG Nation mission is the assignment to teach people to be prophets and prophets to be people.

Prophet Tomi Arayomi will be ministering at the launch which is themed, “Revive. Ignite. Gather

If you live in Lagos, you don’t want to miss this.

Registration is required here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rig-lagos-launch-tickets-157056182269 and standard COVID-19 safety measures and procedures will be in place. Attendees are encouraged to arrive on time for the routine checks and sanitizing.

More details can be found on the @riglagos Instagram page.

See you there!

“And of the children of Issachar, which were men that had understanding of the times, to know what Israel ought to do…” 1 Chronicles 12:32

GET RIGGED!

Launch Date: Sunday, June 20, 2021
Venue: Grace Gardens, Plot 4 Bisola Durosimi-Etti Drive, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria
Time: 5PM

