A Premium Barbershop in Ikoyi – Exclusive Photos from the launch of Groomed By Elereka



On Sunday, May 30, all roads led to 7-12 Rumens Road, as Groomed By Elereka, a member of The Nail Boutique family – opened their doors for business.



Groomed By Elereka is a luxury barbing salon inspired by the need to redefine the typical barbershop experience in Lagos. Their goal is to provide grooming services to patrons in a tranquil and classy environment, reminiscent of gentlemen clubs.

Services they offer include haircuts (for adults and kids), hair care, facials, beard care, chemical treatments, locs, etc. They also have a range of opulent grooming products at affordable prices.

Guests and customers at the launch were treated to choice food and drinks, haircuts, facials, massages, etc.

The salon also announced that for the month of June 2021, there will be a 20% discount on all haircuts. Customers also get a gift card that lets them get a free haircut when they come with a friend on their next appointment.



Guests at the launch also toured the space, which has 6 grooming stations, 2 wash stations, a lounge area, and charging ports. There is also a menu of drinks that customers can choose to enjoy while getting groomed by professionals who have, and will undergo regular trainings to stay at the top of their game.



For more information about Groomed By Elereka, follow them on Twitter (@GByElereka), Instagram and Facebook (@GroomedByElereka). You can also visit their website – www.groomedbyelereka.com and/or call them on +2349063691880 to book appointments and make reservations.

