This New Collection from 1964 Brand Is a Gold Mine for Chic Minimal Pieces

Published

22 mins ago

 on

Minimalist women’s clothing brand 1964 Brand led by Kunmi Oni has recently unveiled its summer collection tagged the Rebirth.

 Known for its signature theme “promoting self-care through minimalist clothing” in its pieces, the brand’s latest offering embodies the beauty in growth. This new collection follows the MERAKI collection which thrilled “1964 girls” with solid colours, and asymmetric seams launched early in thyear.

According to the Creative Director:

For me, Rebirth represents a lot. It’s our most unique collection to date. This is the collection that tells the story of who the 1964 woman is and all I can say is that it’s going to be a fantastic journey from here on out.

Loyal patrons of the brand can expect bold colours, two-tone ensembles, sultry cuts and vibrant prints, just perfect for hot girl summer, in Rebirth. From conservative to daring personalities, every lady can identify with a piece or two from the collection that she will adore. 1964 girls are known for adorning themselves in gorgeous yet comfortable ‘fits, perfect for every season.

See the full collection below.

The fun doesn't stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

Credit

Brand@1964.brand | www.the1964brand.com

