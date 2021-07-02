Connect with us

Structured Pieces meet African Prints! Check Out this New Collection from Badeseré Lagos

See How Style Stars Rocked Animal Print This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 152

See the Stylish Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 81

A Spotlight on Wax Fabric Brand - Hollantex

See the 7 On-Trend Shirt Dresses BN Style Editors Are Loving

CÎROC Summer House's debut in Lagos was EVERYTHING

See How Morrinah Egharevba Nails the Effortlessly Chic Look 7 Days a Week

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Bonang Matheba, Nana Akua Addo, Sika Osei & More

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2021 BET Awards

Elsa Majimbo looks Fantastic on the latest GQ South Africa's Cover

Structured Pieces meet African Prints! Check Out this New Collection from Badeseré Lagos

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nigerian fashion brand Badeseré Lagos has unveiled its Spring 2021 collection tagged Ade Ori.

According to the statement of the brand:

A collection designed for those looking inward. For those who feel a need to care for themselves by finding balance and connection in a world that tries to define who we are.

The African Kaftan is regal in every form and tells the tale of rich culture and its people.  Wearing a Badesere original kaftan is a statement, an expression of each man’s true self and individuality

See the full collection below.

Credits

Brand: @badeserelagos

Photography: @rob_media

Model: @hypeman_best

Direction: @4321amjay

 

