Structured Pieces meet African Prints! Check Out this New Collection from Badeseré Lagos

Nigerian fashion brand Badeseré Lagos has unveiled its Spring 2021 collection tagged Ade Ori.

According to the statement of the brand:

A collection designed for those looking inward. For those who feel a need to care for themselves by finding balance and connection in a world that tries to define who we are.

The African Kaftan is regal in every form and tells the tale of rich culture and its people. Wearing a Badesere original kaftan is a statement, an expression of each man’s true self and individuality