Connect with us

BN TV Living

"Blow Your Trumpet" - That's the Message Abimbola Craig Has For You in Her New Vlog

BN TV Music

Watch Adekunle Gold & Lucky Daye's Live Performance of "Sinner"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

7 Things We Learned From Zubby Michael's Interview with Broadway TV

BN TV Movies & TV

Here's Your Chance to Learn More About David Oyelowo & His Directorial Debut in "The Water Man"

BN TV Living

Sisi Yemmie is Back with a New Episode of "Sisi Weekly"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Linda Osifo talks Finding Her Feet in Nollywood & Role "Devil In Agbada" on "Rubbin’ Minds"

BN TV

Catch Up on Episodes 1 & 2 of Adeolu Adefarasin’s “Shop Talk” Show

BN TV Movies & TV Music

The Second Live Show of "The Voice Nigeria" Season 3 Was Nothing Short of Amazing | Watch

BN TV Living

Chef Chi's Yummy Twist to Catfish Pepper Soup

BN TV Living

Sisi Yemmie Takes Us Through the Step-by-Step Process of Her Kitchen Makeover

BN TV

“Blow Your Trumpet” – That’s the Message Abimbola Craig Has For You in Her New Vlog

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Abimbola Craig is out with a new vlog, and in this episode, she talks about imposter syndrome, finding the balance between moving in silence and blowing your trumpet.

She says, “when you get to that point where you are so thankful, and all the hard work, all the bursting of your ass has paid off, you should be able to credit yourself. Give yourself a pat on the back, take yourself out, but also scream it from the rooftop. Don’t let humility keep you down. Don’t let it put you in a box.”

“As long as it is your work, and you did it, take your credit”, she adds.

Watch the vlog below to get the full message:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Dr. Folasade Alli: What Every Woman Should Know About Her Heart

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: The One Time I Was Chased by Three Dogs

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Eniola Olaosebikan: Why Do We Fear Death?

Mfonobong Inyang: Negotiating With your Clients in a Language They Will Understand
Advertisement
css.php