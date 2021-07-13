“Blow Your Trumpet” – That’s the Message Abimbola Craig Has For You in Her New Vlog

Abimbola Craig is out with a new vlog, and in this episode, she talks about imposter syndrome, finding the balance between moving in silence and blowing your trumpet.

She says, “when you get to that point where you are so thankful, and all the hard work, all the bursting of your ass has paid off, you should be able to credit yourself. Give yourself a pat on the back, take yourself out, but also scream it from the rooftop. Don’t let humility keep you down. Don’t let it put you in a box.”

“As long as it is your work, and you did it, take your credit”, she adds.

Watch the vlog below to get the full message: