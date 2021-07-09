Watch the Official Teaser for Upcoming Movie “Bitter Rain” starring Alexx Ekubo, Erica Nlewedim, Stan Nze

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The sky is cloudy with movie magic and “Bitter Rain” is getting set to ‘Reign’ in cinemas across Nigeria soon. But before then, here’s the official teaser.

“Bitter Rain” is a movie directed by Toka Mcbaror, produced by Darlington Abuda, written and executive produced by Hannah Cee of Wonderkind Media.

It stars Mike Ezuruonye, Ayo Makun, Zubby Michael, Alexx Ekubo, Erica Nlewedim, Stan Nze, Efe Irele, Patrick Onyeocha, George Chux and Okoligwe Stella.

Watch the teaser below:

