Introducing BellaNaija Style’s Declutter & Donate Campaign – A Sustainable Fashion Initiative for Africa

The fashion industry’s initiatives in the areas of sustainability, zero waste, and recycling are going strong in 2021. Brands have risen to the challenge of developing greener, more resourceful, and more sustainable products and initiatives, as well as tapping into more traditional methods, that will still enable them to stay afloat financially.

On the African continent, the heavy reliance on imported garments and materials from Asia and the West, which often contain traces of hazardous chemicals, as well as the use of plastics and toxic chemical dyes that may include bleach or lye residues that could end up in our natural water sources, are the biggest concerns regarding unethical practices in Africa’s fashion landscape.

According to the United Nations Environment Program, the fashion industry is responsible for 10% of annual global carbon emissions, more than the aviation and shipping sectors combined. The industry also consumes a tremendous amount of resources, including both water and electricity, which most people are unaware of. Furthermore, the fashion business is one of the world’s most polluting industries. In Africa, there is a clear need for sustainable fashion.

As we ponder on the limits of our planet, the topic of sustainability has become increasingly relevant on the continent. Choosing sustainable fashion is a critical decision that we can all make to help address a growing and serious problem. What exactly is sustainable fashion, and why is it important?.

Our BNS Declutter and Donate Campaign aims to encourage people to think about the life cycle of their fashion choices in order to encourage long-term changes in consumer behaviour. To do this, over the next 10 weeks, we will highlight both the problems and the actions our readers and BellaStylistas should take to become more conscious consumers.

Ethical fashion, sustainable fashion, zero waste are among essential topics we will be exploring. We want to raise awareness and bring about change. We hope that even more brands and organizations in African will begin to take intentional steps in this regard and contribute to environmental protection.

Get ready to broaden and enhance your interests in sustainable fashion, whether you already have a passion for the subject or are just getting started. Follow this campaign on Instagram #BNSDeclutterDonate and on www.bellanaijastyle.com to keep up with all our activities.