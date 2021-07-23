Regina Daniels Has Just Launched Her Very Own Fashion Line

Regina Daniels has given fashion lovers the gift of her debut clothing line – Regina Daniels Fashion.

She initially announced the news in May 2021 with an Instagram post that included a backdrop photo of the office space and logo. She said in the caption; “Hello fam….. sorry I have been off for a while but it’s because your girl is cooking something beautiful for you all. Expect the Regina Daniels fashion coming your way 🔜.. You like what I wear? RD fashion coming soon…”

Regina stated in an exclusive interview with Kemi Olunloyo that she has always liked fashion and clothing since she was a child, so she chose to make that passion a reality by launching a fashion brand to exhibit her stylishness.

The brand, which was named after the actress, officially launched on July 18. It features men, women and kids styles. You can shop here and take a closer look at a few pieces below.

