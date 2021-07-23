The First Episode of the “Made in Nigeria” Podcast features Asa Asika | Listen

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Asa Asika is the first guest on the debut edition of the “Made in Nigeria” podcast.

The talent manager has fulfilled the metaphorical 10,000 hours rule and gone on to become one of the most accomplished music executives of our age.

In this episode, he tells the crew his incredible story from developing an interest in the music industry as a secondary school student, getting a start at the iconic Storm Records label to engineering Davido’s break out. But it does not end there. They go their separate ways before getting the call to come back at a pivotal moment in his career, overseeing one of the most iconic runs in Nigerian music and then co-founding the Plug.

Listen to the podcast below:

 

You can also listen via Apple podcasts below:

