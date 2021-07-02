2Baba & Falz team up for new single “Rise Up”

For fans of exquisite music within the continent and beyond who have longed for a 2Baba and Falz collabo for years, the wait is over.

Hypertek Digital has announced the release of “Rise Up“, a rousing anthem of hope and optimism served by Afro-pop legend, 2Baba and multiple award-winning rapper/actor Falz backed by the production genius of Cobhams Asuquo.

When asked about the inspiration behind the track, 2Baba said, “The world is going through a dark period. The covid19 pandemic is just one of the many issues we are dealing with at a global level. Locally, and even as individuals, everyone is struggling. Falz and I have teamed up with Cobhams to encourage everyone to chin up and look forward to brighter days.”

“It is indeed a blessing to share the beautiful gift of music with fans near and far at a time like this”, quipped Falz. “It has the power to heal and inspire.”

Listen to the track below: