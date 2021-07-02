Here’s How Mykmary Fashion Show honoured Princess Folasade Ogunwusi Fadairo

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

MYKMARY Fashion recently paid a courtesy visit to Folasade Ogunwusi Fadairo in her residence to honour her.

Honour will continue to knock at the doors of those who deserve it: so it was for Princess Folasade Ogunwusi Fadairo, the eldest of the royal trio sisters of Ooni of Ife Kingdom.

The Mykmary team shared the reasons why they chose to honour the Princess Fadairo;

“The amiable, pretty, and vivacious Princess Fadairo who recently clocked 51 is a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University popularly called “Great Ife”, she studied English Language and Education. Upon that she is Nigeria’s most revered personalities, a business merchant also runs a fashion line.

She rose to several enviable heights and has bagged lots of awards to her credit, and much more.

As a Culture Ambassador who has a flair for fashion and a fashion label which she named after her late Mum called Wuraolaby4lar Couture –  a Clothing line that deals in lace, Ankara, Adire, and Aso Oke.”

They can’t wait to also award her at their forthcoming Fashion show. The Mykmary Fashion House team, organizer of Mykmary Fashion Show and Awards expressed their appreciation for her warm reception during their visit. They professed that the great time spent with the Princess cannot be taken for granted being that she is the Yeye 1 of Ife.

Mykmary Fashion Show & Award will be honouring and awarding Princess Folasade Ogunwusi Fadairo and her brand for contributing immensely to society and to the Nigerian fashion world.  Other awardees will also be honoured at the event.

 

For more info, visit www.mykmary.com/register for more info.

_____________________________________________________________
