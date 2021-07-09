Apply Now to Join the Next Cohort for School of Politics, Policy and Governance!

Can you balance the Nigerian budget? Do you know how to make data and evidence-based decisions? Which monetary and fiscal policy would you recommend if you were the CBN governor? What should be our foreign and domestic policy? Nigeria has a huge trade imbalance, which policies should we deploy to rectify it?

To navigate the complexities of leading such a great nation, good intentions, a passion to serve and to do what is right is not enough, you will need competence, capacity and character.

That is why you will need to enrol and study at the School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG), where you will learn how to govern a complex nation, advocate, craft and implement inclusive policies.

You will learn how to build a movement, run for office, win an election and govern.

Admission to the SPPG is highly competitive and merit-based. The ideal candidates are committed to public leadership.

The entire application process will be conducted online, including the submission of all required documents. Applications to the program are assessed by the SPPG Admissions Committee using a strict set of criteria (i.e. applicant’s prior academic performance, professional background, quality of the statement of purpose and references).

Who can apply?

All applicants must have a minimum educational qualification of an HND/BA or BSc.

Applicants must be able to demonstrate commitment to public leadership.

Applicants with a demonstrable successful execution of projects will be of added value.

What you need to apply:

Applicants are required to upload the following to the online application portal:

Academic qualification (BA, B.Sc or an HND). Masters or any other Post Graduate Certificate (if applicable). Personal Statement (Maximum – 750 words). Curriculum Vitae (Maximum – 2 pages). Details of 2 recommenders (people who have known you for a minimum of 6 months and can vouch for your character and suitability for this program).

Application Deadline

Class 2 Application dates: June 8 – July 25, 2021 (All Recommendations must be received by July 31). Incomplete applications (applications without recommendation letters) will be disqualified.

To learn more about the School of Politics, Policy and Governance visit thesppg.org.