Apply Now to Join the School of Politics, Policy and Governance Class of 2023

The application for the School of Politics, Policy and Governance Class of 2023 is now open. The School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG) has a mission to educate present and future leaders dedicated to the nation’s good and ready to serve as stewards of the wellbeing of all Nigerians. The SPPG is an unconventional school building a massive base and pipeline of a new value-based and disruptive thinking political class with the requisite knowledge and skills to solve complex development problems.

Good intentions and a passion for serving and doing the right thing are not enough to navigate the complexities of leading such a great nation as Nigeria. Future leaders need competence, capacity and character. The SPPG diverse global faculty ensure students get the highest quality of education in politics and policy and are equipped for the task ahead.

After graduation, many of SPPG’s students run for office in the House of Representatives, Senate and the Presidency. Some are taking up positions in public service.

Admission to the SPPG is very competitive. The entire application process will be conducted online, including submitting the required documents. Applications to the program go through a rigorous selection process, and applications are reviewed monthly. The admissions committee will review the first set of applications by May 31, 2022. Subsequent reviews will be done in July 29, 2022, August 30, 2022, and September 16, 2022.

Who can apply?

All applicants must have a minimum educational qualification of a B.Sc or HND/BA

Applicants must be able to demonstrate commitment to public leadership.

The ability to demonstrate the successful execution of projects will be an advantage.

What you need to apply

Applicants are required to upload the following to the online application portal:

Academic qualification (BA, B.Sc or HND).

Masters or any other Post Graduate Certificate (if applicable).

Personal Statement (Maximum – 750 words).

Curriculum Vitae (Maximum – 2 pages).

Details of 2 recommenders (peer, community leader or employer who must have known you for a minimum of 6 months and can vouch for your character and suitability for this program).

Application Deadline

Class of 2023 Application Dates: August 30, 2022 to December 8 2022 . All recommendations must be received by September 30, 2022.

Limited early bird scholarship slots are available. Terms and conditions apply.

Incomplete applications (applications without recommendation letters) will be delayed or disqualified.

To learn more about the School of Politics, Policy and Governance, visit thesppg.org.

