Checkers Soars Higher as they Welcome their New Ambassador ‘Mike Ezuruonye’

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Checkers has finally found its foothold with stars who not only swear by it but are proud to be its ambassadors. Thronging with eager guests, fans and the management of Checkers Africa, Top Rank Galaxy Hotel, Asaba, on Friday the 6th of May, witnessed the addition of another star to the Checkers family.

Checkers Africa, an FMCG company and producer of premium custard brand, Checkers Custard which comes in varying flavours signed actor Mike Ezuruonye as its newest Brand Ambassador. The alluring thespian whose acting dexterity has brought us films like ‘Brother Jekwu’, ‘No Divorce Allowed’ and ‘Real Fake Lagos Life’ to name a few, caught the brand’s attention a while back due to his quality delivery and consistency.

Hitherto this union, Mike has always been a custard lover and coincidentally, Checkers Custard has always been his choice, a statement he echoed passionately at the colourful event. Mike’s raw talent and star power coupled with Checkers Custard’s market leadership represent the high-quality partnerships Checkers Custard has made a custom with signing the likes of Nollywood actors, Toyin Abraham-AjeyemiAli Nuhu, and Mansurah Isah, popular Kannywood acting talents.

Checkers Custard is accessible to all and can be enjoyed with foods like Akara, okpa,moi moi, plantain and other local delicacies; with pocket-friendly sizes in sachets and refills apart from the family sizes that come in big tubs and jars.

With the onboarding of Mike to the family, Checkers Custard will further bring, a cocktail of nourishment and super content as witnessed with Toyin Abraham ‘Toyin Loves Checkers’ campaign, a feat the brand hopes to replicate and surpass with Mike Ezuruonye. The ceremony ended on a great note with applauds and cheers from the guests and the management thanking the attendees for their support of the brand.

