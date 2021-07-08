Sterling One Foundation hosts Health Workers Fund Board Members’ Appreciation Dinner

For the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sterling One Foundation‘s partners and Health Workers Fund board members met over an exclusive dinner at the prestigious Wheatbaker Hotel in Ikoyi, Lagos to celebrate their amazing journey so far.

The dinner, a first of its kind since the inception of Sterling One Foundation, was held to appreciate the board members and partners of the Health Workers Fund, an intervention dedicated to supporting the workforce assigned to help protect citizens during the pandemic by providing a financial cushion to the often nameless and faceless frontline health workers.

The board members of the Health Workers Fund honored at the event include Dr. Olaokun Soyinka, the Chairman of the board; Obinnia Abajue, MD Hygeia HMO; Dr. Halimah Sanda, Founder/CEO, Romeo & Zainab Boudib Foundation, Obinna Ukachukwu, Divisional Head, Health and Education, Sterling Bank; Dr. Victoria Egunjobi, Deputy Director, Lagos State Ministry of Health; Daniel Ikuenobe, former Chairman, Economic Management team, Edo State; Princess Toyin Adegbite-Moore, Executive Director, West Africa at African Venture Philanthropy Alliance and Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO, Sterling One Foundation.

Technical advisers to the board are Dr. Babayemi Osinaike, Head of Accidents and Emergencies, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and Abubakar Suleiman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sterling Bank.

In his remark, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, CEO, Sterling Bank, spoke on how the bank’s response to the crisis brought about by the pandemic threw light on the plight of the health workers who were risking their lives to save others. He urged the partners to remain committed to supporting the cause as there was still a lot more work to be done in the health sector.

Dr. Olaokun Soyinka, the Chairman of the board, thanked other board members for their sacrifice, seeing that most of their correspondences and meetings were virtual. He also appreciated the foundation for putting the event together to not only allow board members to meet each other physically but also appreciate each other’s efforts for the task. He presented appreciation gifts to corporate partners of the foundation.

Also, the Fund’s beneficiaries expressed their unreserved appreciation to the fund’s donors, partners and board members in an emotional video that shed light on the Fund’s impact across the country. So far, 154 health workers across the nation’s geopolitical zones have benefitted from the Fund.

