Kingdom vs. Francis! Here’s Your FINAL Chance to Choose the winner of Nigerian Idol Season 6

The Nigerian Idol season 6 grand finale is just around the corner, and we can’t wait to see who wins the much-coveted title of Nigerian Idol!



This season has undoubtedly been a rollercoaster of events and emotions but in every competition, there must be a winner. The power to decide who is on the Nigerian Idol show is solely in the hands of the fans.

With Akunna’s elimination, last Sunday saw Kingdom and Francis battle to win over the fans with their stunning performances. The two finalists have, without a doubt, proven that they are equally deserving of the crown – and the 50 million Naira worth of prizes and recording contract with a leading record label that come with it.

So who gets to walk away with the grand prize? You decide! The voting lines are now open and will close at 9PM on Wednesday, July 7.

Voting on Nigerian Idol is via the website, mobile site, MyDStv, and MyGOtv apps and via SMS on participating networks – Airtel, MTN, and 9mobile.

Voting ends on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

You can vote via the Africa Magic website, www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol, and the Africa Magic mobile site by selecting contestants of your choice and entering your number of votes and clicking VOTE. Voting via these platforms is limited to 100 votes per user. MyDStv App and MyGOtv App votes are free, and votes are allocated based on your subscription packages.

Nigerian Idol Season 6 is sponsored by Bigi Drinks and Tecno Mobile.

For more information, visit www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol. You can also follow the official Nigerian Idol social media pages for news and updates with the hashtag #NigerianIdol on Instagram @nigerianidol and Facebook www.facebook.com/nigidol

