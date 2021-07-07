Connect with us

Movies & TV Music Promotions

Kingdom vs. Francis! Here’s Your FINAL Chance to Choose the winner of Nigerian Idol Season 6

Events Movies & TV Music News Nollywood

The First-Ever Trendupp Awards was ‎️‍🔥! Broda Shaggi, Sisi Yemmie, Erica Nlewedim on the Winners List

BN TV Movies & TV

The Official Trailer for "Crazy Grannies" starring Shaffy Bello, Ngozi Nwosu & Princess Damilola Adekoya will Crack You Up!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Anthology Film “Juju Stories” to Premiere at Locarno Film Festival + Watch the Official Trailer

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

#BBNaija's Neo Wrapped Up His Birthday with a Benz & Cash Gift from His Fans

Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Read the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Career Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

A Career in Nollywood is Calling! Apply for the MTF Academy Today - Deadline is 16 July 2021

Movies & TV Scoop

The #BBNaija 'Lockdown' Reunion Show Wrapped Up on a Positive Note Last Night!

BN TV Movies & TV

Jamiu is Finally Revealing his True Self! Watch Episode 5 of "My Name of A-Zed" Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch OAPs Mayowa Mula & Nadine Audifferen team up on this episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

Movies & TV

Kingdom vs. Francis! Here’s Your FINAL Chance to Choose the winner of Nigerian Idol Season 6

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

The Nigerian Idol season 6 grand finale is just around the corner, and we can’t wait to see who wins the much-coveted title of Nigerian Idol!

This season has undoubtedly been a rollercoaster of events and emotions but in every competition, there must be a winner. The power to decide who is on the Nigerian Idol show is solely in the hands of the fans.

With Akunna’s elimination, last Sunday saw Kingdom and Francis battle to win over the fans with their stunning performances. The two finalists have, without a doubt, proven that they are equally deserving of the crown – and the 50 million Naira worth of prizes and recording contract with a leading record label that come with it.

So who gets to walk away with the grand prize? You decide! The voting lines are now open and will close at 9PM on Wednesday, July 7.

Voting on Nigerian Idol is via the website, mobile site, MyDStv, and MyGOtv apps and via SMS on participating networks – Airtel, MTN, and 9mobile.

Voting ends on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

You can vote via the Africa Magic website, www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol, and the Africa Magic mobile site by selecting contestants of your choice and entering your number of votes and clicking VOTE. Voting via these platforms is limited to 100 votes per user. MyDStv App and MyGOtv App votes are free, and votes are allocated based on your subscription packages.
Nigerian Idol Season 6 is sponsored by Bigi Drinks and Tecno Mobile.

**

For more information, visit www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol. You can also follow the official Nigerian Idol social media pages for news and updates with the hashtag #NigerianIdol on Instagram @nigerianidol and Facebook www.facebook.com/nigidol

____________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Ifeoma Monye: How to Quit Smoking with Daily Lifestyle Practices

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Most Undependable Constant in Life

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Why Do We Assume People’s Bad Behaviour is Their “True Colour”?

Dear Brides, Your Bridesmaids are Not Waiters!
Advertisement
css.php