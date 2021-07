Nigerian-American actor, singer, and songwriter, Rotimi has released the visuals for his tempo single “What To Do.”

The record was co-produced by Hitmaka and Gary Fountaine. The video stars Grammy Award-winning artist Mario, Lucky Daye, and Allen Maldonado.

This follows the previously released “Decide,” and is a follow-up to Rotimi’s hit 2020 song “In My Bed,” which just reached Gold.

Watch the video below: