ZADDIZ CLOTHING's Resort 2021 Collection is Here – Every Look is a Hit!

See What it Takes to be a Fashionable #BellaStylista 7 Days a Week– Thanks Ogechukwu

Menswear label Ver Yash launches Debut Collection- Trust Us, It’s A Must See!

Your Perfect Sunglasses for this Summer Season! All about Polo Avenue's exclusive collaboration with Anna Karin Karlsson

This New Collection from 1964 Brand Is a Gold Mine for Chic Minimal Pieces

Structured Pieces meet African Prints! Check Out this New Collection from Badeseré Lagos

See How Style Stars Rocked Animal Print This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 152

See the Stylish Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 81

A Spotlight on Wax Fabric Brand - Hollantex

See the 7 On-Trend Shirt Dresses BN Style Editors Are Loving

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Premium traditional menswear brand ZADDIZ CLOTHING has unveiled its 2021 resort collection tagged Leader of Men.

The brand’s latest offering consists of solid detailing and colours consistent with modern native trends amongst fashionable Nigerians.

According to the statement of the brand:

This collection is for the leading Nigerian man who believes in putting class and panache as an earmark of style. We regard every man wearing a piece of this collection as a leader because we dress you like one, and we desire to clothe every young Nigerian.

In recent times, our pieces have become a favourite amongst celebrities like OzoEbuka Obi-UchenduTimi Dakolo and the likes, making us an aspirational brand for young affluent Nigerians.

The fun doesn't stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

See the full collection below.

 

Credits

Brand@zaddiz.clothing

Models@royalkennessy @ericoshiokhai

Photography@theseyekehinde

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

