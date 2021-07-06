ZADDIZ CLOTHING’s Resort 2021 Collection is Here – Every Look is a Hit!

Premium traditional menswear brand ZADDIZ CLOTHING has unveiled its 2021 resort collection tagged Leader of Men.

The brand’s latest offering consists of solid detailing and colours consistent with modern native trends amongst fashionable Nigerians.

According to the statement of the brand:

This collection is for the leading Nigerian man who believes in putting class and panache as an earmark of style. We regard every man wearing a piece of this collection as a leader because we dress you like one, and we desire to clothe every young Nigerian.

In recent times, our pieces have become a favourite amongst celebrities like Ozo, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timi Dakolo and the likes, making us an aspirational brand for young affluent Nigerians.