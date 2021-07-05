See What it Takes to be a Fashionable #BellaStylista 7 Days a Week– Thanks Ogechukwu

Hello, #BellaStylistas! It is another fabulous week in style featuring pastry chef and style star Ogechukwu Modebelu for that much-needed #ootd inspo.

The fashionista always has an eye for styling basics in appealing ways and always looks chic in wardrobe staples.

We curated some of Ogechukwu’s best Instagram looks for you so you can get a taste of this week’s style.

Monday:

Start the week in style with a vibrant form-fitted dress and finish the look with neutral pumps.

Tuesday:

Pair your plain white top with a stylish long skirt for a chic daytime look.

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays, #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period.

Thursday:

A look that takes you from work to an evening hangout.

Friday:

If you’re looking to put together an elevated casual fit, a blazer and denim combo will do the trick.

Saturday:

Picnic blanket and boujee picnic basket aside, make your entrance count with the most stylish floral dress.

Sunday:

Any Sunday activity calls for high fashion.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle