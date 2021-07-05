Connect with us

Style

See What it Takes to be a Fashionable #BellaStylista 7 Days a Week– Thanks Ogechukwu

Style

Menswear label Ver Yash launches Debut Collection- Trust Us, It’s A Must See!

News Promotions Style

Your Perfect Sunglasses for this Summer Season! All about Polo Avenue's exclusive collaboration with Anna Karin Karlsson

Style

This New Collection from 1964 Brand Is a Gold Mine for Chic Minimal Pieces

Style

Structured Pieces meet African Prints! Check Out this New Collection from Badeseré Lagos

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Animal Print This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 152

Style

See the Stylish Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 81

Promotions Style

A Spotlight on Wax Fabric Brand - Hollantex

Style

See the 7 On-Trend Shirt Dresses BN Style Editors Are Loving

Events Promotions Style

CÎROC Summer House's debut in Lagos was EVERYTHING

Style

See What it Takes to be a Fashionable #BellaStylista 7 Days a Week– Thanks Ogechukwu

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hello, #BellaStylistas! It is another fabulous week in style featuring pastry chef and style star Ogechukwu Modebelu for that much-needed #ootd inspo.

The fashionista always has an eye for styling basics in appealing ways and always looks chic in wardrobe staples. 

We curated some of Ogechukwu’s best Instagram looks for you so you can get a taste of this week’s style.

Monday:

Start the week in style with a vibrant form-fitted dress and finish the look with neutral pumps.

Tuesday:

Pair your plain white top with a stylish long skirt for a chic daytime look.

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays, #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period.

Thursday:

A look that takes you from work to an evening hangout.

Friday: 

If you’re looking to put together an elevated casual fit, a blazer and denim combo will do the trick.

Saturday:

Picnic blanket and boujee picnic basket aside, make your entrance count with the most stylish floral dress.

Sunday:

Any Sunday activity calls for high fashion.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Why Do We Assume People’s Bad Behaviour is Their “True Colour”?

Dear Brides, Your Bridesmaids are Not Waiters!

Reuben Abati: Living In a Nation In Search of Hope

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Dating Your Friend’s Ex

On Prophecies and Living a Life Riddled with Fear
Advertisement
css.php