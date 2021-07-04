Menswear label Ver Yash launches Debut Collection- Trust Us, It’s A Must See!

Budding menswear brand Ver Yash has just unveiled its debut collection tagged The Adamic Collection.

Modelled by Nollywood actors Okey Uzoeshi and Micheal Ejoor, the pieces from this collection are the gems you might want to keep on your fashion radar.

According to the statement of the brand:

Titled “The Adamic Collection”, these designs which have a mix of vintage-retro and edgy style, looks to crepes, cashmere and cotton fabrics with easy shapes and traditional craftsmanship to create the 90s aesthetics. This collection features colourful baggy outfits, a fresh take on shirting, and tailored pieces that are anything but standard fare.

See the full collection below.

Credits

Designs: @ver_yash

Photography: @_jorgewong

Muses: @michaeloejoor, @okeyuzoeshi

Makeup: @sobajonah