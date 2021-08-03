Check Out All the FAB Red Carpet Looks at The Glitz Women Of The Year Awards ’21

For the past five years, Glitz Africa has continued to celebrate women who use their expertise, position and influence to inspire other women, and this year was no exception. Over the weekend, Glitz Africa awarded top Ghanaian female CEOs and Business Leaders for their outstanding exhibits in various fields of endeavour at the Ghana Women of the Year Honours 2021.

The most famous names in the Ghanaian business and entertainment industry gathered together for yet another celebration with frills, thigh-high slits, and crisp suits. Check out these fabulous looks from the red carpet below.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Photo Credit: @prempixel