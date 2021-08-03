Connect with us

Urbanvibes London - The Home of London Originals for Footwears and Accessories

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The average Nigerian woman has always found it very difficult to find the perfect shoe!

With high prices and low quality being key components of what you see in the majority of knockoff footwear in the market space, Urban Vibes London – www.urbanvibeslondon.com, an online tech-driven, fashion-forward empire, established on January 29th, 2020, has offered the perfect solution to the void found in the industry. 

With humble beginnings on Instagram, Urban Vibes London set out to reach a wider audience of women who desired to find shoes that not only were authentic but wouldn’t break their bank in the process. And they delivered, amassing a following of over 38 thousand women who found this hub a reliable and trusted source of footwear and related accessories. 

*Keep Scrolling for your Exclusive Discount Code

But it just didn’t end there. Urban Vibes London is changing the standards of what quality footwear should look like on the leg of a Nigerian woman. From comfortability to affordability, Urban Vibes London continues to deliver to their primary target audience of Millennial and Gen Z women prominent brands of the US and UK. They are revolutionizing the industry with authenticity. If you’re looking for the real deal, Urban Vibes London sells it. 

Social media-and specifically Instagram-because of its visual nature remains a major part of their marketing strategy. They know where their generation is most of the time and how to grab their attention. If you visit their Instagram page where most of their audience sits and waits for the next batch of extravagant footwear, you will be greeted with colorful posts and engaging content that not only convince you to open your wallet but introduce you to a lifestyle of quality fashion. 

The brains behind their visual presentation of beauty are also the hard work of talented and impressive women and men who are just as passionate about fashion as their customers. With the current scape of fashion in Nigeria and the overall difficulties that come with ensuring each and every customer is satisfied, the team has struck a balance of delivering and raising the bar altogether. A small-knit circle of tech-savvy and fashion-forward individuals, Urban Vibes London is showing us how the future of the workforce behind fashion empires should be. 

Their rapid rise presents challenges for other stores that offer the same services but lack what Urban Vibes London stands on. It’s imperative they now begin to put the customer first and make sure the shoe doesn’t just fit. 

Take the next BIG step. Join the UVLGENG and enjoy an exclusive 10% discount today on www.urbanvibeslondon.com.

Happy shopping!

_________________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content 

