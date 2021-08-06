New Music + Video: Ice King – I Know I Can

Eight-year-old songwriter and rapper, Ice King whose real name is Adah Shedrack Mohammed Adah has released his debut single “I Know I Can” along with a bubbly video where he delivers a narrative about attaining success.

He charges his peers on the number, encourages them to pursue their dreams and not to conform to societal pressures.

He teams up with producer Damayo to deliver this upbeat kiddies favourite to get you in your feel and get you on your feet.

Watch the video below: