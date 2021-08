Nigerian singer-songwriter and recent signee under Aristokrat Records label, Ria Sean serves up a new single titled “Money Bag” alongside its music video, produced by rising producer Dehveen, mixed and mastered by TMXO.

This serves as a follows “Lemonade” off her forthcoming debut EP “Fluid” set to premiere later this year.

Listen to the track below:

Watch the video below:

You can also listen via other digital platforms.