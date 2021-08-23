Connect with us

Events Movies & TV Music Promotions

Johnnie Walker brings "Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky" back with Retro Edition in the Big Brother Naija House

Events Scoop

New Olu of Warri Crowned Today! Your Look at Prince Tsola Emiko’s Coronation

Events

Sign up for the AdCademy Masterclass in these 4 Easy Steps | August 26th-28th

Events Scoop

Tacha Akide, Nancy Isime & Denrele Edun turned up for Medlinboss' Birthday Bash + MedlinNuciano Special Bag Launch

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Movies & TV Promotions

🌴 Caribbean Vibes! Looks from the #BBNaija CÎROC Caribbean Party

Events News Promotions

Mark Your Calendars! Igbobi College unveils 90th Founders' Day Anniversary Activities

Events News

Kwara Education Futures Summit is Working to Build a New Generation of Leaders from the State

Events Scoop

Tommy Briggs Lifestyle Celebrated Efe Tommy's Birthday In Style | See The Exclusive Photos

Events Living Promotions

Get Set for a "Taste of Ghana" in Lagos! Nania by Achimba hosts Food Pop-up this September

Events

Johnnie Walker brings “Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky” back with Retro Edition in the Big Brother Naija House

Published

2 hours ago

 on

JJW is finally back! Following a year-long hiatus, Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky, the nation’s premier platform for truly sensational music experience is back as Johnnie, Jamz & Whisky with a BBN Edition!

Johnnie Walker, the world’s most desired Scotch whisky, will ring the comeback simultaneously in three locations. The triple-laden experience will present as JJW BBN Retro Party, virtual watch party and JJW Lagos Turn Up on August 28th 2021.

Whisky lovers will get to party along with the Big Brother Naija Housemates from 5 pm. Get ready for an exciting assortment of the finest cocktail serves, unforgettable performances, retro fashion, arcade games and much more.

To get the full experience at the Johnnie Jamz & Whisky Lagos Turn Up, click here to register for your invites!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

To all music enthusiasts and whisky, stay connected to @johnniewalkerng on Instagram to get an invite. Join the conversation with #JJW #KeepWalking

_______________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

RiRi Okoye: How To Build Successful Business Networks

Mfonobong Inyang: About the Stories of Young People that Never Made the News

#BNWeekInReview: Stay Updated on the Top Stories You Missed This Week

When Does the Age Difference in a Relationship Become Predatory?

Money Matters with Nimi: Are your Children Ready for the World of Work?
css.php