The Line-Up Revealed! YOU can party along Johnnie, Jamz & Whisky Today in the Big Brother Naija House

Johnnie Walker returns with the nation’s premier platform for a sensational musical experience – JJW, now Johnnie, Jamz & Whisky; and this time, you get to party along with the Big Brother Naija Housemates retro style!

Johnnie, Jamz & Whisky makes its big comeback with a retro-themed party, simultaneously at three different locations. Whisky lovers will enjoy musical performances by Alternate Sound, Lojay, Flash and others as they sip on their favourite Johnnie Walker highball cocktails while serving the hottest retro and high street fashion looks with their Johnnie Walker Party Kits, including cool bucket hats and more.

Stay connected to @johnniewalkerng on Instagram and discover how to get retro ready with Johnnie Walker with hot ’80s, ‘90s and Y2K look! Join the conversation with #JJW #KeepWalking.

Sponsored Content