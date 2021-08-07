You Can Win N500,000 in the Knorr Unwrap and Win Promo

Good news for loyal Knorr fans!

Nigeria’s favourite seasoning brand Knorr, has commenced a 2021 consumer promo-themed ‘Unwrap and Win Promo’, where two winners stand a chance to win N500,000 weekly for 12 weeks.

This promo which started on the 29th of July 2021 will also reward many customers with exciting instant prizes like free airtime, shopping vouchers, kitchen utensils, notebooks and so much more at the different redemption centres.

The promo aimed at rewarding loyal consumers of Knorr and putting a smile on their faces will also encourage more households to sample its range of products made with natural ingredients and rich in flavour.

If you can’t wait to win something amazing, read the instructions below on how to participate

How to Participate

Submit 2 or more empty Knorr wraps at any of the redemption centres – Click HERE to view centres.

Spin the digital wheel at the redemption center to stand a chance to win an instant prize

Qualify for the weekly raffle draw and stand a chance to win N500,000

This promotion is valid till 17th October 2021, so take advantage of this exciting offer!

To learn more about the Knorr Unwrap and Win promo, visit Knorr Nigeria’s social media pages Facebook or Instagram for more information.

Terms and conditions apply

Knorr has been bringing flavour to people’s lives since 1838 and continues to do so today with the same dedication and passion. Our purpose is to inspire and make it easy for people to cook and eat better through sustainable sourced products with rich flavour.

