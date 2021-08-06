First-Ever Graduates emerge from Lush Hair Academy! See tutor Tobbies Touch & brand ambassador Denrele at the graduation

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Lush Hair, the proudly Nigerian premium hair extension brand officially celebrates with the first set of graduates from its hair academy, who have benefited immensely and successfully completed the initial 7-week course in bridal styling.

No fewer than 15 students received a certificate of graduation from the Lush Hair Academy after satisfying all necessary requirements to major in the profession of bridal styling.

Earlier in the year Lush Hair officially launched its hairstyling academy to train both existing stylists and aspiring Nigerian youth who had picked up interest in professional hair making and styling in general.

The graduation ceremony took place at the academy in Surulere and was well attended by stylists and Lush Hair staff while the major highlight was the surprise appearance of one of the brand Ambassadors – Denrele Edun to excite the graduates. The moment he walked into the hall; the house was razed down in ecstatic uproar.

According to the brand manager, Lush Hair, Ritambhara Kakkar who was visibly excited, she said

“Today, we joyfully celebrate with our very first set of graduates of the Lush Hair Academy who have shown dedication and passion right from the commencement of the program, now they have become professional bridal stylists and we can’t be prouder.

We cannot contain our pride as what started off as an ordinary pea of idea has steadily metamorphosed into a life-changing project for Nigerian youth who have chosen a path in hairstyling. Loads of entries were received, 15 students followed through, it clearly shows dedication and hard work on their part, so we celebrate every one of them. We are most confident that they will excel out there as they have learned from the best hands in the industry.”


The graduates were all looking radiant, beautifully clad in black attire paired with brand colour-inspired stole uniformly hanged around their neck. They were formally presented with certificates in bridal styling and a parting gift from the Lush brand to start off their businesses.

Also speaking was Tobiloba Ogunbiyi, CEO – Tobbies Touch, the celebrity hairstylist who coached them from the basics through to completion

“Congratulations to all our students who benefited from first-ever Lush Hair Academic scholarship. You should feel very proud finding yourselves at the starting point of this glorious adventure and we have no doubt that you will excel beyond expectations”


According to one of the graduates who also won the award of the best student 2021, Temitope Ogunseye said,

“It’s such a happy moment which ordinary words cannot express, Lush Hair has made a significant impact in my life that cannot be wiped out. Although, this knowledge was impacted at no cost at all, however, I promise to go out there and make the world proud of me”.

Oluwatobiloba Ogunbiyi, CEO – Tobbies Touch/Academy Coach, Arinola Funmilayo, graduate, Bamiro Oluwatomisin, graduate, Folasade Oluwafemi; Head of Partnership, Lush Hair during the first graduation ceremony at Lush Hair Academy, held in Lagos.

Lush Hair Academy is currently open to receiving entries from individuals who are interested in learning hairstyling from the basics also from others who intend to sharpen their skills while building on previous knowledge. Everyone is welcome to participate by reaching the team on their social platforms.

