New Video: AcebergTM – Bella

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Bella” is the second lead track off AcebergTM’s debut EP “Far From Home”. The track shows how true love conquers all and how it should be expressed.

On April 16, 2021, the world received the debut EP “Far from Home” with applause, a six-tracked piece of artistic work showcasing AcebergTM’s unique talent infusing his rap and hip-hop skills to create incredible art music. The EP has enjoyed more than 5 million organic streams across all platforms.

The lead track “Danca” was off the same EP, which was dropped on March 26, 2021. With sensuous melodies, clever wordplay, and lyrical flow, AcebergTM and one of Nigeria’s foremost music producers, Kel P, delivered a rapturous blend of pop and afrobeat genres. He talks about savouring special moments with a love interest and his swirling passions.

AcebergTM is signed to Sir Justine Worldwide Entertainment.

Listen to the track here.

Watch the video below:

