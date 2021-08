Rapper PsychoYP fuses electronic, bashment and Afropop sounds into trap music for his much-anticipated fourth studio album “Euphoria“.

The album features Rasstokyo and Trill Tega on “Guapane$E“, and J Molly on “Target“.

As the title track, “Euphoria” which fits Afropop with drill comes with an official video directed by Cindy Ihua.

Listen to the album below:

Watch the “Euphoria” video below: