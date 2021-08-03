Connect with us

BN TV

Tacha, DJ Switch, Aisha Yesufu discuss Safe Spaces for Youth's Voices & Social Activism on "Rubbin' Minds"

BN TV

Adanna's Postpartum Weight Loss Journey & Secrets

BN TV Inspired News

Meet Tinafi Jonathan, the 11-year Old Visually Impaired Music Star Changing Narratives about Physical Disability 

BN TV

Femi Adebayo drops Episode 22 of his Comedy Series “Sisi” Season 2

BN TV

Yemi Alade's "Empress" Live Performance Will Keep You on the Edge of Your Seat

BN TV

24 Hours in Accra with Temi Otedola

BN TV

This Episode of "Shop Talk" is All About Fashion Designing with Toju Foyeh

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Season Two of "Papa Benji" is Finally Here | Watch Episode 1

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Ric Hassani challenges the TGIF Crew in this episode of “Ndani TGIF Show”

BN TV

Toke Makinwa & Taymesan end the special season of “Toke Moments” with the topic Gen Z vs Social Media

BN TV

Tacha, DJ Switch, Aisha Yesufu discuss Safe Spaces for Youth’s Voices & Social Activism on “Rubbin’ Minds”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In this special episode of “Rubbin’ Minds“, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu hosts reality star and activist Tacha, Aisha Yesufu, DJ Switch and Rinu Oduala as they discuss safe spaces for the youth’s voices and social activism.

On government blaming the youths for the state of social media representation, Tacha says:

I feel like the government hasn’t really done so much at trying to negotiate with the people. Instead, they’ve tried to dictate what should and what shouldn’t be. And then, the place of Twitter opening a headquarters in Ghana, Jack Dorsey was actually in Nigeria first.

With the set of wrong signals Nigeria keeps putting out in the public, who would feel safe to want to run a big establishment in a country like Nigeria where every day, people are crying about insecurity and it just seems like the government isn’t listening.

People no longer feel safe travelling by road, everybody wants to travel by flight because of how big the insecurity is in a country like Nigeria. Trying to blame the youths, that’s wrong because we trying to be actively involved. what we get is threats from the government. We trying to go out to peacefully protest and we’re faced with intimidation, police officers arresting unarmed protesters.

And up till now, there are still some protesters in custody that haven’t even faced trial since October last year. So blaming it on young Nigerians, that is totally wrong and not true because we as young Nigerians are really trying to be actively involved and the government hasn’t given us a chance to have a say in what goes on in the country.

On what it is to hold government accountable, DJ Switch says:

First of all, we’re talking about asinine barbaric imitators who are dinosaurs as far as I’m concerned. Since I was born, I’ve literally seen these people who had a way of thinking back then… how do you expect them to understand what we’re trying to talk about right now? How do you expect these people to move us forward when they are still back there? We just need to keep using whatever platforms that we have to continue to speak up.

Watch the full conversation below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Your Better Self with Akanna: Knowing the Difference Between What’s Urgent and What’s Important

Mfonobong Inyang: Young & Getting it! That’s the Generation of the Nigerian Youth

Stand to End Rape Initiative’s Report Shows the Prevalence of Sexual Harassment in the Workplace

Elo Osiki: Dating for the Purpose of Marriage Doesn’t Make Women Desperate

Firecracker Toyeen: You Need to Let Go of Destination Addiction
css.php