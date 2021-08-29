You Need to Check Out TALARAYCE’s Latest Collection

Budding Nigerian menswear brand TALARAYCE has just unveiled its latest collection tagged The Breakout Collection.

The brand’s latest offering parades a wardrobe of clean-cut suits, traditional yet functional kaftans and stand-out casuals.

According to the statement of the brand:

This collection was inspired by the need for one to own their individuality with the intention of breaking away from the dictates of the norm. The Breakout collection appeals to your sense of fashion but also challenges your sense of style and taste on different levels.

This lookbook engages the concept of freedom in fashion irrespective of your individual style, your present location and your final destination. With functionality being the key factor, we want every man to wear each piece without limitation.

