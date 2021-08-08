With more people becoming conscious of their impact on the earth, it is not surprising that couples are contemplating having a sustainable wedding ceremony. Everyone who has attended a wedding understands how much waste can be generated in so short a time.

Weddings don’t have to be wasteful. That being said, you do not have to compromise on the things you adore—florals, centrepieces, a gorgeous ring—but you can opt for these small changes, so you reduce your carbon footprint!

Below are some simple and sweet eco-friendly wedding ideas to help you plan a more sustainable wedding.

Green wedding invitations

Wedding invitation cards are some of the prettiest details to photograph, so we understand not wanting to cut out this tradition. Even though some couples choose to go completely paperless and send their invitations via e-mail, there is an alternative for those who prefer a physical invitation- recycled paper!

Sustainable fashion for your wedding dress

When it comes to wedding dresses, there are several sustainable options, which includes buying from sustainable brands, renting, borrowing, upcycling a dress with clever accessories and tailoring so that you can enjoy slipping into it for years to come.

Bridesmaids dresses

Bridesmaids aren’t left out, we highly recommend allowing them to pick their dresses—perhaps in a given colour range and with their preferred style—because they are much more likely to wear the dress again, instead of just throwing it out. Renting is also an incredible option for bridesmaids if the dresses are unlikely to be worn again.

Jewellery

Besides deforestation, soil erosion, and displacement of local communities, the mining industry also often fails to pay miners fair wages and adhere to appropriate health and safety standards. But more often than not, it is up to the consumer to learn about a brand’s supply chain. Opt for fair trade or recycled metals, and ensure that diamonds are mined ethically. Brands should also provide credentials or certification.

You can use rentals

From decorations to dishes, utensils, and glassware, you can find stunning pieces to rent from so many rental companies, so unless you intend to buy things for the wedding and then incorporate them into your home afterwards, it’s better to rent than buy and discard.

Food

When it comes to weddings, food waste is inevitable. However, planning can limit it. It’s no secret that buffet dinners produce a lot of leftovers. The way your wedding meal is plated up can also help eliminate food waste.

Celebrate the outdoors for your eco-friendly wedding

Take advantage of the outdoors. This is a great way to be one with nature on your wedding day: a lush forest, natural lights, rolling hills, or a picturesque vineyard are all stunning spots to say I do. The less lighting you use, the less energy you will consume—thank you, sunshine!

Don’t trash, recycle!

Recycle, recycle, recycle. If you are using any paper goods, glass, metal or plastic, set out appropriate bins so everything can go in the correct category.