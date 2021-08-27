4 Game-Changing Style Tips From Curvy #BellaStylista Lisa Jemide

Lisa Jemide is the curvy BellaStylista behind @femmecollective_, and today she’s our #BellaStylista pick for our BN Style Your Curves feature. The Media girl and Youtuber is one stunning curvy fashionista!

Her style is very much about accentuating her curves in unexpected ways. She also tends to play with colour and texture to create her signature aesthetics.

So if you are looking for ways to flaunt your curves in trends that are often considered things curvy girls shouldn’t wear, Lisa is your plug.

Emphasize your curves in a bodycon

Embrace your figure in a curve-hugging dress. Complete the look with heeled sandals and statement jewellery.

Bikinis were made for every-body

Don’t be afraid to rock a bikini. No such thing as “bikini-ready” or “beach body”. All bodies are ideal for bikinis.

Flaunt your legs

Showing off your legs is fine, mini-skirts, dresses and shorts are OK. Cellulite on your thighs is normal, don’t try to hide or minimize it. Flaunt it!

Curvy girls stop passing up mid-riff tops

Don’t back away from mid-riff tops. Maybe go for high-waisted pants. This pairing works perfectly to hide the tummy area, especially if you need a little more coverage.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!