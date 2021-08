To host the fifth Sunday Live Eviction Show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu did something for the first time in a long time, he wore a ‘suit-trad-onesie’ designed by Vanskere to announce the Housemates leaving the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye season – and he looked fashionably dashing in it.

Check out his look!

CREDITS:

Outfit: @vanskere

Bag: @ouchaholics

Photos: @theoladayo