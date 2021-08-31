Attention: Put The TAP Doll’s Debut Collection On Your Radar Now

Connect with us
Published

2 mins ago

 on

Rising ready-to-wear brand The TAP Doll has made its debut in the fashion industry with a striking womenswear collection.

Featuring an eclectic range of day and night outfits for every woman, this new collection is what fashion dreams are made of.

The brand’s latest offering is filled with vibrant and appealing designs in colourful silk fabric, chic power suits and floral prints.

See the lookbook below.

See the lookbook below.

 

Credits
Brand: @thetapdoll
Models: @bammybestowed @tomi.awoyemi @kanmi.awoyemi @bukola_crystals
Photography: @lanreay
Creative Direction: @tomi.awoyemi
Makeup Artists: @vicartistry @the_makeupgirl_

