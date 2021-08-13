Connect with us

New EP: Tobi Peter - Summer Wavs Vol. 1

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Tobi Peter, an up-and-coming artist, has released a six-track project titled “Summer Wavs Vol. 1,” which features other talented up-and-coming acts such as Yéla, Shaun Mbah, Jessie The Gem, and newcomer Benny Wilfred.

This is the first edition of the project that would most likely be released annually.

“Summer Wavs” as the name suggests is a collection of songs that perfectly capture the essence of summertime. The first volume consists of songs that cut across dance, tropical house, Amapiano and Afrobeat.

Tobi Peter, the producer, also appears on the opening track of the record, which acts as an introduction to the project, and he also performs on the third track, “Time of Our Lives.”

Tobi Peter

“Summer Wavs Vol. 1” was heavily inspired by pop and electronic dance music acts. Track 3, “Time of Our Lives”, was inspired by Sigala, track 5, “Thinking of You“, was inspired by Swedish House Mafia’s hit song “Don’t You Worry Child”.

Tobi Peter’s main track, “Time of Our Lives,” which he wrote, produced, and performed, highlights the worries and fears that come with long-distance relationships.

The track starts with soft words of assurance and leads into the bridge with a catchy arrangement of questions and statements illustrating the uncertainty of the stability of the relationship. The last line of the bridge makes points back to the title of the song, “let’s focus on the now baby, we’ll have the time of our lives”.

Listen to the “Summer Wavs Vol. 1” below:

