Lagos-based womenswear brand Karen Ubani has just released an exciting mix of timeless workwear pieces featuring exciting cuts and unique colour mixes with the sole aim of helping African women build a versatile and interesting wardrobe on their career journey. The pieces are smart, clean, and professional, with a decent balance of business casual and corporate flair.

According to the designer, Karen Ubani-Alli:

Our signature aesthetic has always portrayed clean lines and femininity which very easily suits varying body types, as is characteristic of African women. We live in times where women want to feel comfortable in their own skin while still looking stylish and stunning. We do our best to meet these expectations as much as possible.

With a loyal customer base amongst African women all over the world, Karen Ubani has become one of the most sought after brands for career women.

See the full collection below.