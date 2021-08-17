BNSDigitalSummit21: Every MAJOR Moment You Missed From This Year’s BellaNaija Style Digital Summit

Building on the success of BellaNaija Style‘s inaugural virtual conference in 2020 tagged “Mapping Africa’s Fashion Future” – which included top names in the African fashion industry, #BNSDigitalSummit convened again leading experts and global thought leaders in fashion and beauty who unpacked the theme “Harnessing Africa’s True Potential” and outlined the steps that need to be taken over the coming decade to align the blossoming African industry with global goals and trends.

BellaNaija Style’s Head of Content, Mary Edoro kicked off the activities for the day with an enlightening session with Omoyemi Akerele, Founder of Style House Files and convener of Lagos Fashion Week. Together, they discussed creating more commercial value internationally for our locally produced fabrics as well as the pros and cons of advancing the process of industrialization of Africa’s fashion manufacturing sector.

Watch the discussion below

The next session was a deliberate thought-provoking conversation that aligns with BellaNaija Style’s latest efforts to encourage people to think about the life cycle of their fashion choices in order to foster long-term changes in consumer behavior through its Declutter & Donate Campaign.

From responding to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, new advances in recycled fabric technology to the promotion of African textiles heritage, Watch the video below to find out how top designers Nkwo Onwuka, Ekwerike Chukuma, Sydney Nwakanma are paving the way for a more environmentally responsible future of fashion.

In order to address unemployment, low investment, and lack of structure in the creative and other industries, BellaNaija Style tapped industry leaders with years of experience; Morin Oluwole, Roberta Annan, and Elizabeth Elohor to deliberate on the topic “Empowering Fashion Creatives & Establishing Long Term Careers in Africa.

Watch the discussion below

