Enjoy Yemisi & Chibugwum’s Garden-Themed White Wedding & Traditional Engagement

Love is indeed beautiful and one of the amazing things about it is the journey that leads to the altar. While we take in all the love at their garden-themed white wedding, Yemisi and Chibugwum guide us on a reflective journey on the strength of love with their love story!

Today, we are all about Yemisi and Chibugwum’s love and wedding.After their Yoruba-Igbo traditional wedding, the couple exchanged their vows in a beautiful garden-themed wedding. The pair said their “I do” in a beautifully decorated garden with friends and family in attendance. We absolutely love everything about this intimate white wedding. The love, joy, and happiness exuding from the love birds and guests alike, were just so delightful to behold. Their traditional engagement was a beautiful blend of cultures as the Yoruba princess and her Igbo groom tied the knot. Yemisi stunned in her Regal blue Asooke and elegant white George outfit, repping both the Yoruba and Igbo culture

The journey to this moment began 12 years ago when they met each other for the first time at Yemisi’s university. However, life happened and they were apart for many years. Now, here’s the beautiful part – in all of those years, Chibugwum held on to his affection for the beautiful Yemisi and did all he could to bring them together. Love eventually won and here they are! Yemisi gives us the full load down, so not to worry.

How We Met

By the bride, Yemisi

It all started 12 years ago. He met me when he came to visit his cousin at my university. He tried to talk to me but I didn’t give him an audience because he was a stranger and I was not about to be late for class because of “man”. Funny thing yeah? He waited for me till I finished lectures outside my faculty. (Bros you no get work? 😂) I finished classes and there he was again.

As I approached the main road away from my faculty, I ran into a friend who was a mutual friend of his. He used my friend to ask for my contact and I refused to give it to him but gave him my Blackberry pin at the time. So, we got talking. In 2009 when we were together, we had so many big dreams and aspirations but never imagined being together as a couple. After almost a year of friendship, he got admission into the university and lost his phone on his way.

When all avenues to communicate with him failed, I gave up and met someone else… He didn’t. After what seemed like silence, in 2011 I started getting messages from him.

However, I always ignored them because I was in and out of relationships and was mad that he never tried to look for me when we lost contact. The dude was relentless… He messaged me steadily for 8 years through Facebook but I wouldn’t respond because I wasn’t present on Facebook anymore but my Instagram account was linked with it so you would think I was online even though I was only posting pictures via Instagram.

By 2015, I left the country to study abroad. In 2019, just before the pandemic hit, he wished me Merry Christmas on Facebook. I think from his words, this was him finally giving up, and sending me a final message. As God would have it I finally responded in April 2020. Few weeks after my birthday, I was reading old birthday wishes out of boredom… Then I found his gazillion messages backdating to 2012.

I laughed so hard at how much this young man had suffered to get through to me and remembered the early days. I felt bad about my behaviour so I reached out and then we got to talking again. He was elated! The communication grew so fast before we got each other’s contact details and we started talking daily till December where he visited my family for Christmas.

He then took permission from my parents first before he proposed to me…It feels like magic considering all the on and off with communication.

The relationship has been built on prayer and God’s direction. I am grateful that he is my answered prayer, I am his dream come true. I knew what I wanted when I prayed and God preserved it for me till he saw I was ready for him. It’s been the best process so far. He did not give up on us, he held on to a fighting chance. I’ll do it all over again. That’s why I want the world to See Why I Love You.

Traditional Engagement

Now, let the ceremony begin!

Here comes the bride… 😍

For their second appearance, the lovebirds came glowing in white.

