It was an All-Black Affair for Ebuka Obi-Uchendu at Tonight’s #BBNaija6 Live Eviction Show | Week 7

Published

3 mins ago

 on

It’s Big Brother Naija Sunday Live Eviction Show o’clock and this week, host with the most Ebuka Obi-Uchendu repped eastern Nigeria in this all-black ensemble designed by Deco 29.

A usual, Ebuka came bearing news of the eviction of two Shine Ya Eye Housemates – Jaypaul and Jackie B, and he did it in style. Take a look at how dashing Ebuka looked for week seven’s Sunday Live Eviction Show.

CREDITS:

Outfit and shoes: @deco_d29
Akupe: #Obi2015
Photos: @theoladayo

