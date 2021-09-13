Movies & TV
#BBNaija6: Whitemoney is Head Of House + Angel, Emmanuel Up for Possible Eviction | Week 8
It’s week 8 in the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye House and tonight was Head of House challenge and Nomination time.
Like last week, the live nominations took place first and Whitemoney was called in first to make his Nominations. Here’s how it went:
- Whitemoney nominated Angel and Yousef
- Saskay nominated Yousef and Emmanuel.
- Saga nominated Yousef and Angel.
- Angel nominated Saga and Emmanuel.
- Yousef nominated Liquorose and Cross
- Liquorose nominated Angel and Yousef.
- Pere nominated Nini and Angel.
- Nini nominated Emmanuel and Angel.
- Cross nominated Nini and Whitemoney.
- Queen nominated Yousef and Saskay
- Emmanuel nominated Saskay and Pere.
At the end of the nominations, Angel, Yousef, Saskay, Nini and Emmanuel amassed the highest votes. However, they had one opportunity to remove themselves from this list during the Head of House game which happened shortly after.
Whitemoney won the Head of House Game for this week while Nini, who was initially up for possible eviction, won the Veto Power.
Nini had the chance to save herself and she picked Cross to replace her for this week’s Nomination.
Head Of House Whitemoney chose Queen to be his Deputy HoH as well as his partner in sharing the privacy of the Head of House bedroom.
The final Housemates up for possible eviction this week are:
Cross
Angel
Saskay
Emmanuel
Yousef
You know what to do to save your faves!