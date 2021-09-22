Connect with us

Movies & TV

Everything the Shine Ya Eye Geng told Big Brother in their Secret Diary Sessions | Week 8

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Tope Oshin's “Here Love Lies” Earns ReFrame Stamp for Gender-Balanced Hiring at Sundance

BN TV Movies & TV

"The Real Housewives of Lagos" is Coming to Your Screens Next Year!

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Let's Give You a Glimpse of the Magic Happening Behind-the-Scenes of "Aki & PawPaw" the Remake

Movies & TV Scoop

Liquorose's Double Date, Saskay & Yousef's Eviction + all the Scoop from Week 8 in the #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House

Features Movies & TV

Wait! Are Teenagers Really Having as Much Sex as Portrayed in Sex Education?

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Yousef opens up to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu about his experience in the #BBNaija house & his hopes for love

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Saskay drops the tea on her time in the house in this #BBNaija interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Submission of Nigerian Films for the 94th Academy Awards is Open

Movies & TV Scoop

EbonyLife Studios Joins Forces with Sony Pictures Television for New Writers Initiative "Àlọ́"

Movies & TV

Everything the Shine Ya Eye Geng told Big Brother in their Secret Diary Sessions | Week 8

Published

7 hours ago

 on

In this week 8’s secret diary sessions, exclusive to Showmax, we saw the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemates rant about any and everything while reviewing some juicy details.

As the head of kitchen affairs, Whitemoney told Biggie that the house needs Knorr seasoning cubes and sugar. He also said he’s looking forward to the Head of House robe.

Nini was nervous about the new week. She thought she’d be up for possible eviction because she saved herself using the veto power last week.

Saskay said everything was weird, and having conversations without getting in her feelings is hard because it was the third week in a row that she was up for eviction.

Cross told Biggie that he likes his newfound bond with Pere and understands why Pere acted a certain way in the past. Pere asked Big brother to reach out to his girlfriend to tell her to come for the season’s grand finale.

Liquorose was sad that Emmanuel was up for possible eviction on Sunday, and she coulldn’t be there for him because of Biggie’s prank.

Saga told Biggie how hard it was for him to play the prank on Nini because he was sad that he might be hurting her.

Yousef hoped that he made an impact in the house and that he has been able to complete his mission well.

Angel told Biggie that she’s not happy that she made it this far because the person she wants to share it with isn’t alive, but she hopes that wherever he is, he’s proud of her.

-Emmanuel was proud of himself and had no regrets. He was also trying to be optimistic about Sunday’s eviction show

Queen didn’t have anything to say to Biggie.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement


Star Features

Samuel Onyemelukwe: Identifying Opportunities in the Entertainment Industry

BN Hot Topic: Is Refurbishing a Rented Apartment a Waste of Money?

Wait! Are Teenagers Really Having as Much Sex as Portrayed in Sex Education?

Mfonobong Inyang: It’s Time To Double Down On Our Cultural Exports!

Why Do We Put The Family of the Deceased Through So Much Stress During Burials?
css.php