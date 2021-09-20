Connect with us

Movies & TV

Liquorose (HOH), Emmanuel & Cross have a place in the #BBNaija6 Finale | Other Housemates Up for Possible Eviction

Events Movies & TV

“The Crown”, Kate Winslet, Tobias Menzies were Winners at the 73rd Emmy Awards

Movies & TV

Matrix + Color Blockin was Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Code for Tonight’s Live Eviction Show | Week 8

Movies & TV

Get the Scoop on the #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Black & Gold Themed Saturday Night Party

Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Run Through the Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

BN TV Movies & TV

Don't Miss Episode 8 (7 Days A Week) of “Papa Benji” Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships

Here's Episode 4 of Laju Iren's "During Ever After (Full Bloom)" Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch the Official Trailer for TNC Africa's "Our Best Friend’s Wedding" Season 2 on BN TV

BN TV Movies & TV

Get Thrilled with the Official Trailer for Netflix & Kunle Afolayan’s New Film "Swallow"

BN TV Movies & TV

Officer Okoro is Paying it Back in Episode 12 of "Visa On Arrival"

Movies & TV

Liquorose (HOH), Emmanuel & Cross have a place in the #BBNaija6 Finale | Other Housemates Up for Possible Eviction

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Housemates took part in the final nomination show this week (9).

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu first announced that the Ultimate Veto Power will come into play this week. So, instead of a nomination show, the Housemates played the Ultimate Veto Power Game.

The game was simply one of points. Each housemate was expected to gather as many points as possible and the housemate with the most points would win the game. If there was a tie, a “sudden death” game would be played to determine a winner.

The winner of the Ultimate Veto Power Game was to be rewarded with:

1. Immunity for this week (automatic ticket to final week)
2. The power to choose the Head of House for the week.

No Head Of House game was played this week and all Housemates were eligible to play the Ultimat Veto Power Game. For the Ultimate Veto Power game, it was a tie between Emmanuel and Cross and they had to play the game of “Sudden Death”.

After the game of “Sudden Death”, Biggie announced Emmanuel as the winner of the Ultimate Veto Power game. He scored a total of 470 points and is now guaranteed a place in the finale.

Emmanuel was asked to select the Head of House and Deputy Head of House for this week who will also be immune from evictions this week, and must be of opposite genders. Emmanuel picked Liquorose as Head of House and Cross as Deputy Head of House.

This means that Emmanuel, Liquorose and Cross are now guaranteed a place in the finale. The rest of the housemates are all up for possible evictions this Sunday. That’s

Pere

Saga

Whitemoney

Nini

Queen

Angel

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: It’s Time To Double Down On Our Cultural Exports!

Why Do We Put The Family of the Deceased Through So Much Stress During Burials?

Smart Emmanuel: The Best Way to Find the Right Customers

Ufuoma Uvomata: How Best Do You Handle Social Anxiety?

Rita Chidinma: When it Comes to Mental Healthcare in Nigeria, Mothers Are Left Behind
css.php