Brymo releases ‘9’ a Two-part Album Dedicated to His Love | Listen to “Èsan” & “Harmattan and Winter”

Afrobeat and Soul singer Brymo has released his ninth solo album, titled “9.”

The project, which has two parts: “Èsan” and “Harmattan and Winter” has nine tracks each, and it’s dedicated to the love of his life.

He said also said, “9 was made possible by these here special ones… and many others whose faces you do not see in these shots!!!… it was a long road to now! made short and fun-filled by love and friendships.”

Describing the album as an “ode to every 1, to every SIGMA, woman and man, to order!.. This is homage to karma, and to the seasons!!! 9 is completion, and entrance of a new phase… an ode to every 1, to every SIGMA, woman and man, to order!.. This is homage to karma, and to the seasons!!!”.

Brymo wrote and performed all of the songs, while Mikky Me Joses produced and mastered all of the tracks in “Èsan”, which translates to “Revenge,” and delivered fully in Yoruba. Ezenwa Bigfootinyourface Ogbonna produced and mastered the tracks in “Harmattan and Winter” that was delivered in English.

Listen to the albums here:

Èsan

Harmattan and Winter

The first music video off “Harmattan & Winter” was directed by Promise Charles. Watch the video below: