Kwara Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is Leadership Newspaper’s Governor of the Year 2020
Leadership Newspaper has awarded Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq its “Governor of the Year 2020” honour. The paper said the governor was “chosen after the board of Editors vetted all aspects of his administration, from which his sterling leadership performance was determined to be the most outstanding of the nominees.”
“Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has redefined governance in Nigeria by assessing, evaluating and restructuring all facets of the administration of the sixteen local government areas of Kwara state,” it said.
Some of the governor’s stated achievements include:
- Highest number of health consultants employed in the state
- Eight state of the art ambulances.
- Ilorin General Hospital’s accreditation for training of resident doctors.
- Largest ICU Centre in Central Nigeria.
- First ever infectious disease centre in the state
- Recruitment of 155 new health workers with 46 already being deployed to various parts of the state.
- Renovation and equipping 27 PHC across the state.
- Creation of various public water facilities across the state.
- Creation of social service programme (KWASSIP)
- Creation of the first agricultural master plan for development that will be effective for the next ten years.