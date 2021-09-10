Connect with us
Tangerine Africa

News

Kwara Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is Leadership Newspaper's Governor of the Year 2020

News

Temi Otedola's 'Starring in a Music Video' Experience

News

The Mirabel Centre Announces HRH Duchess of Cornwall as First Patron

Features News

Stand To End Rape Initiative Commends the Adamawa State Government for Assenting the Violence Against Person's Prohibition (VAPP) Act

News

#BNxBBNaija6: Sammie tells Chuey Chu his Relationship with Angel & Passion for Filmmaking

News

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu came 'Combat Ready' for Tonight's #BBNaija Live Eviction Show

Features Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: The Enthralling Stories You Missed This Week

News

NCDC's Chikwe Ihekweazu Has Been Appointed to a Dual Role with WHO

News Promotions

Infinix wins 'Innovative Mobile Phone Brand of the Year' award once again

Living News Promotions Style

Montblanc debuts first boutique in Nigeria

News

Kwara Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is Leadership Newspaper’s Governor of the Year 2020

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Leadership Newspaper has awarded Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq its “Governor of the Year 2020” honour. The paper said the governor was “chosen after the board of Editors vetted all aspects of his administration, from which his sterling leadership performance was determined to be the most outstanding of the nominees.”

“Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has redefined governance in Nigeria by assessing, evaluating and restructuring all facets of the administration of the sixteen local government areas of Kwara state,” it said.

Some of the governor’s stated achievements include:

  • Highest number of health consultants employed in the state
  • Eight state of the art ambulances.
  • Ilorin General Hospital’s accreditation for training of resident doctors.
  • Largest ICU Centre in Central Nigeria.
  • First ever infectious disease centre in the state
  • Recruitment of 155 new health workers with 46 already being deployed to various parts of the state.
  • Renovation and equipping 27 PHC across the state.
  • Creation of various public water facilities across the state.
  • Creation of social service programme (KWASSIP)
  • Creation of the first agricultural master plan for development that will be effective for the next ten years.
Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement


Star Features

Dr. Ukandu Rightway: How To Keep An Eye On Your Eye

Mfonobong Inyang: Having the Gift Of Critical Thinking & Perspective

BN Hot Topic: Let’s Talk About DNA Test – When Is the Right Time?

Kemi Adetiba’s “King of Boys (2)” Shows How Storytelling Clouds our Notion of Good and Evil

Stand To End Rape Initiative Commends the Adamawa State Government for Assenting the Violence Against Person’s Prohibition (VAPP) Act
css.php