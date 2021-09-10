The Latest Collection from ONALAJA is Outstanding – Here Are The Looks Worth Seeing

Connect with us
Nigerian contemporary women’s-wear brand ONALAJA recently unveiled its latest collection tagged “Into The Wild”.

The brand’s latest offering is a vivid composition, further juxtaposed with the infusion of 70s disco glam that mimics the metallic elements and beaded sparkles seamlessly intertwined with the traditional leopard print pattern.

According to the statement of the brand:

This collection truly embodies the symbolism behind the leopard. A wild cat that symbolises the beauty and boldness that one possesses. Exuding confidence in one’s life journey. The road may be rough, and the climb may be more challenging than you thought, but trust in one’s abilities that you can conquer them all! This collection embraces freedom and fearlessness. In Yoruba culture, the leopard is the epitome of wisdom, survival and bravery.

The choice for Onalajaʼs women of the season was crucial as every woman, both elderly and youthful, brought their own stories of survival. The elderly provide valuable guidance to the young and demonstrate the power of shapeshifting and camouflaging into this new wild world.

Credits

Brand@onalajaofficial

Photography@viktorija_pashuta

Model@trinplr

Makeup/Hair@k.hart.muah

Stylist@khai_st_lawrence

